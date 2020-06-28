The remains of former Governor of Oyo State have been committed to mother earth at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

Ajimobi who was until his death National Vice Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressive Congress was laid to rest at about 10:00am Sunday was survived by his wife Florence and five Children.

The sombre event held with strict privacy as journalists were completely barred from covering the funeral.

Relatives, family members and close political associates poured ceaseless encomiums on the late Ajimobi who was described as the father of modern Oyo State

Dignitaries present at the event include the deputy Governor of Lagos State Femi Hamzat,Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Rt.Hon Mudasiru Obasa,candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the 2019 Governorship election in Oyo State Adebayo Adelabu, members of the national assembly, Oyo state deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

Shortly after the late legislator was laid to rest, a a solemn prayer session was held at the Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi central mosque in the Oke-Ado area of Ibadan where dignitaries from all walks of life poured ceaseless encomiums on the late Ajimobi who was a two time Governor and was described as a forthright and incorruptible Governor who spoke truth to power and was passionate about the development and progress of Nigeria’s Pacesetter State Oyo.