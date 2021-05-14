The Akwa Ibom State police command has paraded Uduak Akpan, prime suspect in the killing of job seeker Iniubong Umoren.

The suspected was paraded at the command headquarters in Uyo Shortly after Iniubong was laid to rest in Uruk-Anam Local Government Area of the state.

This puts to rest rumours of his death while in Police custody.

Meanwhile family members and sympathizers at the funeral have called on the police and other relevant authorities to ensure that the case is prosecuted to a logical conclusion and justice is done.