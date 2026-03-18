PHOTOS: King Charles, Queen Camilla Receive Tinubu on Historic State Visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla received President Bola Tinubu in a grand State Visit procession at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom on Wednesday. According to the schedule seen by TVC News Online, the Nigerian President will begin the day with a private breakfast meeting with Charles III and…...

King Charles III and Queen Camilla received President Bola Tinubu in a grand State Visit procession at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

According to the schedule seen by TVC News Online, the Nigerian President will begin the day with a private breakfast meeting with Charles III and Camilla, marking a key diplomatic engagement during the visit.

The visit includes talks with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as well as civic engagements with the large Nigerian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Following the meeting, Tinubu will depart Windsor for central London, where he is expected to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at The Cenotaph in Westminster, in honour of fallen servicemen.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will also deliver a sermon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday, as part of activities marking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom.

Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, remains a key centre of the Church of England, underscoring the significance of the First Lady’s scheduled engagement.