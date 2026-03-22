Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Army have demonstrated firm operational control over Ngoshe and Gwoza areas of Borno State, effectively countering terrorist propaganda and ensuring a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the axis. In a Sunday statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director of Army…...

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Army have demonstrated firm operational control over Ngoshe and Gwoza areas of Borno State, effectively countering terrorist propaganda and ensuring a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the axis.

In a Sunday statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the troops responded to the desperate bid of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to remain relevant by spreading false plans to overrun Ngoshe and conduct Sallah prayers at the Central Mosque.

According to the statement, the attempt was aimed at creating panic and projecting a false image of strength.

The statement reads, “Acting on credible intelligence, troops swiftly reinforced the area following an attempted incursion on 4 March and intensified clearance operations. The proactive response, supported by aerial surveillance and the cooperation of vigilant residents, disrupted terrorist movements and led to the neutralisation of several insurgents, further weakening their already degraded operational capacity.

“Consequently, Ngoshe and the adjoining Gwoza axis remained calm, secured and firmly under the control of Nigerian Army troops throughout the Sallah period. Residents freely observed prayers and celebrated without any interference, further exposing the hollowness of terrorist claims.”

In a strong demonstration of confidence and authority, troops led by the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General NI Abdullahi, joined worshippers to observe Eid prayers at the Ngoshe Central Mosque.

The statement revealed that the symbolic gesture reassured the populace and also underscored the continued failure of terrorist propaganda efforts.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, have commended the resilience and cooperation of the local populace, noting that their support remains critical in sustaining the ongoing successes.

The Nigerian Army urges members of the public to disregard and avoid amplifying terrorist propaganda, stressing that such narratives are deliberate tools employed by weakened groups seeking to instil fear and undermine security efforts.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai reaffirm commitment to sustaining aggressive operations across the theatre to consolidate gains, eliminate residual threats and ensure enduring peace and security in the North East.