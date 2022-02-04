Phase 1 of Igbosere High Court Complex reconstruction to be completed in 18months – Trust Fund

The Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund has said that Phase 1 of the reconstruction of the High Court Complex In Igbosere, Lagos Island is to be completed in 18 months, with a replication of its historical colonial facade.

The committee added in a statement dated February 3, 2022 that phase 2 of the project will involve the rebuilding of the Babalakin and Chief Judge’s sections of the courthouse.

According to the press release, the entire building was found to be structurally defective and unsafe after the vandalism by hoodlums in October 2020, which has necessitated the demolishing of the facility and its rebuilding into a state of the art edifice.

The Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund Ltd is a non-profit public-private partnership.