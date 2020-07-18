Ekiti State Government has raised an alarm on the continued disregard for the use of Face Mask by the Citizens and has decided to go tough on anyone found erring.

The Attorney General and Commisoner for Justice, while addressing journalists in the state said there will be stiffer sanctions for members of the Public who fail to comply with the directive.

Even though Ekiti State has recorded relatively low cases of COVID19 compared to neighbouring States, the government still feels that carelessness by members of the public is dangerous, considering the lift of ban on Inter-State travel.

The Attorney General emphasized that commercial motorcyclists, popular known as okada riders, should ensure that their passengers wear face masks,and all traders and commercial centres should ensure compliance with

precautionary measures or face prosecution.