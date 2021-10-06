Perish contemplations of a State of emergency in Anambra, PDP warns FG

The Peoples Democratic Party has warned the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government against implementing a state of emergency in Anambra state ahead of the governorship election on November 6.

The PDP says it believes that the APC-led government’s stated attempt to impose emergency rule in Anambra state is a ruse to oppress the people, manipulate the process, and rig the governorship election in favor of the APC and its candidate.

“Our party demands that the APC and its administration should come clean on their roles in the sudden rise in insecurity in Anambra state ahead of the election,” PDP said in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday.

This demand is based on widespread fears that the recent spate of insecurity in Anambra is being orchestrated to inflame tension in the state in order to disrupt the democratic process in favor of the APC.

The PDP claims that the federal government has the capability to keep Anambra peaceful before, during, and after the election if it so desires. As a result, we invite President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led Federal Government to follow our lead.

The party also called on the people of Anambra state to be calm and vigilant, as well as to take legal steps to counteract attempts by the APC to sabotage the electoral process in order to seize Anambra through the back door.