Breaking News

Perish contemplations of a State of emergency in Anambra, PDP warns FG

Perish contemplations of a State of emergency in Anambra, PDP warns FG

The Peoples Democratic Party has warned the All Progressives Congress led Federal Government against implementing a state of emergency in Anambra state ahead of the governorship election on November 6.

The PDP says it believes that the APC-led government’s stated attempt to impose emergency rule in Anambra state is a ruse to oppress the people, manipulate the process, and rig the governorship election in favor of the APC and its candidate.

“Our party demands that the APC and its administration should come clean on their roles in the sudden rise in insecurity in Anambra state ahead of the election,” PDP said in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday.

This demand is based on widespread fears that the recent spate of insecurity in Anambra is being orchestrated to inflame tension in the state in order to disrupt the democratic process in favor of the APC.

The PDP claims that the federal government has the capability to keep Anambra peaceful before, during, and after the election if it so desires. As a result, we invite President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led Federal Government to follow our lead.

The party also called on the people of Anambra state to be calm and vigilant, as well as to take legal steps to counteract attempts by the APC to sabotage the electoral process in order to seize Anambra through the back door.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

NAF Airstrikes destroys new bandits’ camp in Doumbourou Forest, Zamfara

TVCN
Jul 25, 2020

An Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI have yielded…

‘The President has exclusivity, confidentiality over security’ – Malami

TVCN
Dec 9, 2020

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakir Malami has said that the National Assembly has no constitutional…

NASS to support financial autonomy for LGAs

TVCN
Apr 29, 2017

The National Assembly says it will again give its support for financial autonomy for the 774 local governments…

Bournemouth beat Tottenham 1-0

TVCN
May 4, 2019

Tottenham suffered a damaging blow to their top finish with a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.  South Korean…

TVC News Special Reports

Muiz-Banire - TVC

Anti-party Activities: APC National Adviser, Muiz Banire shuns panel

15 Aug 2017 12.02 pm

Embattled National Legal Adviser of All…

Continue reading

PDP urges Trump to address alleged rights abuse in Nigeria

30 Apr 2018 3.23 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party has tasked…

Continue reading

APC demands probe of attack on Jonathan’s Otuoke house

24 Dec 2019 7.57 pm

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has…

Continue reading