PDP will place more value on results than big names – Ayu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu has hinted that the party under his leadership will place more premium on those hungry for results than politicians with big names.

Iyorchia Ayu said this in Otukpo, Benue South, during the decamping of a serving House of Assembly member, Baba Odeh, and thousands of their supporters from other political parties into the PDP.

In his words “under my leadership of the PDP, it will not just be about big men who have no connection with their people. If you are a big name in the PDP, let us know what you have done in your polling booths, in your wards and your local governments.

“Those politicians who stay in Abuja and do not go to their people have no value to the PDP. Those who have value to the PDP are people who are always with their people. They are like fish that swim in water,”

He further bemoaned the state of the country, saying there is presently a wrong leadership in the country and that the country must be rescued and rebuilt.

Governor Samuel Ortom in a remark said the PDP is a party to beat in Benue, pointing out that with the defection of Baba Odeh, the PDP in Benue now has 24 out of 30 Assembly members.

The Governor who pledged the commitment of the PDP in the state to ensuring justice, equity and fairness at all times, urged the decampees to register with the party in their wards in order to become bonafide members.

Former Senate President, Senator David Mark said the road to 2023 is rough and tough but expressed confidence that the new national chairman has what it takes to deliver the PDP.

Lead defectors, Hon Baba Ode and Alex Ogbe said they were happy to rejoin the PDP fold, pointing out that they were in Eqypt but decided to return to the promised land.

Some of the leaders that decamped included Hon Adakole Ijogi, Hon Versace Agida, Mrs Uneh Egba, Hon Austine Ikeh, Hon Dan Ale and Hon Dan Atayi and their supporters.