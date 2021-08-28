The make or mar national executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party is ongoing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

This meeting is expected to ratify a proposed new date for the party’s national convention in October and save it from the brink of a leadership crisis that is tearing apart the leading opposition party.

The acting national chairman of the PDP Yemi Akinwonmi says consultations within the PDP is yeilding the desired result, but he also expressed concern about the security situation in the country and how the federal government is handling issues.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar talked about the strength of the internal conflict resolution mechanism of the PDP and how the experience of party leaders will steer the PDP through ruff political tides within the opposition party.

The PDP governors in attendance also pledged their allegiance and loyalty to the party as they join in efforts to restore stability ahead of politicking for the 2023 polls.

Already the National Cacus of the party has set up a mediation committee to prevail on other interest groups to sheath their sword and withdraw all court cases that will stall progress within the party.

Recently there have been uncertainty over who will steer the affairs of the PDP after a portharcourt high court restrained Uche Secondus from parading himself as chairman, this led to the emergence of two deputy national chairmen laying claim to the top position in the party before the issue was resolved.

In another twist Uche Secondus secured a court order from a Kebi High Court reinstating as chairman of the party as this unsettled efforts to amicably resolve issues in the party.

This 92nd National Executive Committee meeting of the party is expected to point the party in a new direction as it desperately seeks to keep its head above the waters.