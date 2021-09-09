Breaking News

PDP Ibarapa Zone passes vote of confidence on Governor Makinde

PDP Ibarapa Zone Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor Makinde

The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ibarapa Zone has passed a vote of confidence on the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on his avowed mission to raise the bar of good governance in the State.

This is just as the PDP Caucus expressed appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for the laudable projects he has approved for Ibarapa Zone and other benefits already being enjoyed by the zone

They particularly commended the Governor for approving the total reconstruction of Omi-Adio/Ido/Eruwa Road, Eruwa Farm settlement, replacement of old water pipes to boost water supply in the zone among others.

The vote of confidence was moved at the Zonal meeting of the PDP held in Eruwa by the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin and the response by the party faithful in attendance was unanimous

Moving the Vote of Confidence, the Speaker said Governor Makinde has justified the trust reposed in him by the people of the State who overwhelmingly voted for him in 2019.

Hon Ogundoyin stated that the Governor has promised that no zone will be left behind in his design to ensure all round development of all State.

In his remarks, Hon Peter Ojedokun (Ibarapa Central/North) commended the Governor for placing priority on people oriented programmes.

Also speaking at the caucus meeting, the Chairman Water Corporation of Oyo State, Dr Adebayo Adepoju pledged the loyalty of the zone to the present administration stressing that everything is being done to ensure the party continues to wax stronger and stronger in Ibarapa land.

Some other attendees at the meeting were former Oyo State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Hon Ojoawo (Member Oyo State House of Assembly Service Commission), Chairman Ibarapa East LG,Hon Gbenga Obalowo, Chairman Ibarapa North LG, Hon Lawal Lateef, Chairman Ibarapa Central LG, Hon Adedoyin Adeoye, Former Oyo Assembly member, Hon Akingbade, Hon Gabriel Olayiwola (PDP Leader) and Hon Biodun Labiyi (PDP Leader).

