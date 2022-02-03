PDP holds primary for Akure South/North by-election

The primary election of the People’s Democratic Party for the Akure South/North Federal Constituency by-election in Ondo state is underway in Akure

About two hundred and forty delegates have converged at the venue of the Primary Election in Akure.

Five aspirants are jostling for the ticket of the party.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party has approved a five man Electoral Committee under the Chairmanship of Dr.Amos Fawole to conduct the primary election.

The seat became vacant following the death of the lawmaker representing Akure South /North Federal Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe of PDP on August 16.

