The National Executive Committee meeting of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, is underway at the party’s national head office in Abuja.

In attendance are the National chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, zonal Vice chairmen, former ministers, and state chairmen.

TVC News gathered that the meeting will among other things, discuss the next national convention of the party, zoning of national offices and presidential candidate.