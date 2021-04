The Peoples Democratic Party Governor’s Forum are currently at the Zamfara state Government House, Gusau

They are billed to meet the state Governor, Bello Matawalle and likely to discuss on political issues.

Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum who doubles as the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal led the team to Gusau, the state Capital.

Others present at the gathering include the Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Rivers and Oyo states.