Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde to steer clear of party structures in all the states in the Southwest region of the country.

He gave the warning in Abeokuta at the Southwest stakeholders meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the party’s zonal convention.

He noted that Governor Seyi Makinde has no right to interfere in the local politics of any state despite his position as leader of the party in the zone.

On his part, a chieftain of the party in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu pledged that 85 per cent of the party structure in the state will support Eddy Olafeso’s candidacy and promote peace in the party at all times.