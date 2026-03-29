The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the venue for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention. The Minister was warmly received by a jubilant crowd of supporters, amid a backdrop of traditional music and fanfare. The convention is…...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the venue for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention.

The Minister was warmly received by a jubilant crowd of supporters, amid a backdrop of traditional music and fanfare.

The convention is being held in Abuja and is slated for Sunday and Monday, following a long legal battle over the party’s leadership structure.

The convention is themed “A Convention of Inclusiveness, Unity, and Renewal.”

Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, was decorated in the colours of the PDP ahead of its national convention taking place today.

More than 2,000 delegates from across Nigeria’s 36 states are expected to converge for the high-profile gathering.

Two National Commissioners from the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Sani Adams (SAN), and Dr Ken Ukeagu are present to witness the activities.