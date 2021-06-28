The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is watching developments in Zamfara state following reports of plans by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, to cross over to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP in a press statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondityan, categorically cautions Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State to know that his plans amounts to a decision to vacate office as no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the governorship mandate statutorily given to the PDP through the ballot box, as already established by the provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the standing judgment of the Supreme Court.

The party says a combined reading of Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution as the pronouncements of the Supreme Court in Faleke v. INEC (2016) is clear in holding that it is the political party that stands for election, that votes scored in election belong to the political party and that the candidate nominated to contest at an election by his party, acts only as the agent of his party.

The PDP also cautions members of the National Assembly as well as members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, not to allow themselves to be pushed into losing their seats as the provisions of the constitution is very clear in barring lawmakers from cross carpeting, except in a situation of a division in the political party upon which platform they were elected.

There is no division in the PDP to warrant the reported planned defection of any of our lawmakers.

Advertisement

The PDP hopes that Governor Bello Matawalle as well as members of the National and State Assembly from Zamfara state will take caution.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has approved the dissolution of the Zamfara State Executive of the party.

The decision accodring to Ologbondiyan is in line with the provision of Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

All party leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party in Zamfara state should be guided accordingly.