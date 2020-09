The People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, said if elected, he will invest in the Education and Health sectors of the state.

Mr. Jegede made this promise when his campaign train visited some places in Akure North Local Government area .

He expressed satisfaction over the warm reception accorded him.

He said if elected, his administration will focus on providing affordable healthcare service and Quality Education for the people of the state.