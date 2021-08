At least 14 people died and another 18 were injured after a passenger bus overturned in the western Turkish city of Balikesir on Sunday.

According to reports, the bus carrying 32 passengers was traveling to Izmir when it turned over and went off the road.

The 18 wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Although rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site, 14 people died at the scene, officials said.

Among the dead are the vehicle’s two drivers.