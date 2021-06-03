Ondo State’s immediate past governor, Olusegun Mimiko, stated on Wednesday that partisanship is the least of his concerns right now.

This was in response to a social media platform’s publication of a report about his alleged plans to defect to the ruling All People’s Congress (APC).

Mimiko said in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, that in a situation where the country is on the verge of collapse due to widespread insecurity, he is more concerned with how to bring the country back from the brink, rather than some rumoured defection into another party.

According to Akinduro, the report on Dr Mimiko’s supposed plan to defect to APC “is a piece of fake news.”

The statement continues, “Dr. Mimiko has been in Abuja for the past week or so to attend some events, including the meeting of some NGOs with ethnic-nationality leaders, all hinged on heartfelt concern for the deepening insecurity in the land; and how to fashion out workable solutions, particularly through the plank of restructuring.”

“He, within the days of his stay in Abuja, actively participated in the programme tagged ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Etnic Peace Dialogue,’ held at the Trancorp Hilton, Abuja, on Monday, and the 71st Birthday Celebration and Book Presentation of his party stalwart and friend, Honourable Iranola Joseph Akinlaja, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, on Tuesday, June 1st,” the statement added.

“It is noteworthy that at Hon Akinlaja’s book presentation, Dr Mimiko harped on the theme of security, by advising the President on the centrality of the security challenge to his legacy. He also had many informal meetings with Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divide, on the need to find lasting, just and fair solutions to the orgy of violence and bloodletting across the country.

“No where was any mention made or discussion held on any possible defection to any party. Dr. Mimiko remains in the Zenith Labour Party and his hope has been a collaboration of left leaning political groups to offer a real ideologically driven alternative in the nation’s political process,” the statement concluded.