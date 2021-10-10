Paramount ruler of Jukun kingdom Masa-Ibi Kuvyon dead

The paramount ruler of the Jukun kingdom and Chairman of Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon is dead.

The monarch died early hours of Sunday at his Wukari castle, he was aged 84.

Chairman of Wukari LGA, Adigrace Daniel, confirmed the development in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media, Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi.

Mr. Agbu also said traditional rites in accordance with the Jukun tradition had since commenced.

Kuvyon ruled for 45 years, making him one among Northern Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers.

Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi (Kuvyon II) was the 27th Aku Uka of Kwararafa and the Wukari’s 13th since its establishment.

He was crowned king in 1976 as a second-class traditional ruler but was later upgraded to a first-class chief in 1982.