Paramount ruler of Jukun kingdom Masa-Ibi Kuvyon dead

The paramount ruler of the Jukun kingdom and Chairman of Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon is dead.
The monarch died early hours of Sunday at his Wukari castle, he was aged 84.
Chairman of Wukari LGA, Adigrace Daniel, confirmed the development in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media, Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi.
Mr. Agbu also said traditional rites in accordance with the Jukun tradition had since commenced.
Kuvyon ruled for 45 years, making him one among Northern Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers.
Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi (Kuvyon II) was the 27th Aku Uka of Kwararafa and the Wukari’s 13th since its establishment.
He was crowned king in 1976 as a second-class traditional ruler but was later upgraded to a first-class chief in 1982.