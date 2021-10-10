Breaking News

Paramount ruler of Jukun kingdom Masa-Ibi Kuvyon dead

Paramount Ruler Of Jukun kingdom Masa-Ibi Kuvyon dead

The paramount ruler of the Jukun kingdom and Chairman of Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon is dead.

The monarch died early hours of Sunday at his Wukari castle, he was aged 84.

Chairman of Wukari LGA, Adigrace Daniel, confirmed the development in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media, Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi.

Mr. Agbu also said traditional rites in accordance with the Jukun tradition had since commenced.

Kuvyon ruled for 45 years, making him one among Northern Nigeria’s longest-serving traditional rulers.

Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi (Kuvyon II) was the 27th Aku Uka of Kwararafa and the Wukari’s 13th since its establishment.

He was crowned king in 1976 as a second-class traditional ruler but was later upgraded to a first-class chief in 1982.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

FG to exploit local resources to create jobs- Osinbajo

TVCN
May 2, 2020

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the federal government plans to take advantage of local resources…

England celebrate 1,000th game with seven-goal charge into Euro 2020 finals

TVCN
Nov 15, 2019

England celebrated their 1,000th international game in style as they secured qualification for Euro…

VP Yemi Osinbajo -TVC

FG won’t condone politicization of killings – Osinbajo

TVCN
Jan 8, 2018

The Federal Government says it will not permit the politicization of tragedies happening in the country…

ASUU, FG set for showdown over IPPIS Scheme

TVCN
Nov 22, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l2__c-DtEhE

TVC News Special Reports