Panic in Sokoto, As MTN, 9Mobile Services Shutdown

Latest Breaking News About Insecurity in Nigeria: Panic in Sokoto State over Telecommunications services shutdown Sokoto Residents Gathered in groups discussing Shutdown of Telecommunications Services

Residents in Sokoto state are thrown into confusion as the telecommunication services from two major service providers; MTN and 9Mobile went down with residents unable to make calls or use data for internet services across the state.

There are speculations in the state that the Telecommunication services were shutdown to enable the security agencies carry out operation just like what is going on in the neighbouring state of Zamfara.

But Telecommunication services are available for users of Airtel and Globalcom in the state a situation that reduced the tension and apprehension among residents

Comments and posts on most social media platforms in the state are mostly expression of frustration and anger by residents questioning the rationale for the decision without pre information by the authorities in the state.

But sources close to the Telecommunication service providers said the network services were down due to major fault caused by temperature and power issues in one of the power stations of the service providers.

The sources also revealed that there is a major cut of fiber cable along Kuchi-Kebbe-Yauri axis causing the network failure in Sokoto and larger part of Kebbi state

He said technical personnel have been drafted and work is ongoing to restore the services back.

The source rule out the possibility of a shutdown for security purposes for now, but call for calm that resident will be informed if such decision will be taken.

But a senior officer in one of the affected Telecommunication services provided told TVCNEWS that though the present shutdown is not for the security operation like what is going on in Zamfara state, but that a possible shutdown for security operation is imminent in Sokoto state.

As at the time of filing this report, the services have not be restored

