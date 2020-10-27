The retired Justice Doris Okuwobi-led Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution set up by the Lagos State Government has called on civil society organisations to assist it with credible evidence that will assist it to investigate the shooting of peaceful protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate last Tuesday.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Okuwobi, made the call on Monday while addressing journalists at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, where the panel will be sitting.

The original mandate of the panel was to look into complaints of human rights violations against the men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad but Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu later added the investigation of the Lekki tollgate shooting by soldiers to it.

Justice Okuwobi also disclosed that the panel had so far received 15 petitions against SARS officers, just as she assured complainants of prompt compensation on merit.