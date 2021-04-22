Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin will on Friday hold an interactive session with youth in Ibarapa East local Government.

The parley which holds at the popular Eruwa Town Hall at 11am is meant to give the Speaker the opportunity to update and provide information to the youth on his legislative activities since winning their mandate.

According to the speaker’s media, the parley will also give the youth the chance to ask questions , seek clarifications and review and access the journey of Hon Adebo Ogundoyin so far as a State Legislature and a representative of Ibarapa East Local Government.

Speaking on the significance of the parley, the speaker noted that the session became imperative since the citizens have the right to demand information and explanation from the people they elected and appointed into political offices, adding that elected officials must give account of their stewardship periodically.

He said aside from telling the youth the journey so far, the proposed meeting will equally intimate them with his other development agendas for the generality of the people of his Constituency.

Advertisement

The Speaker hinted that the Summit will further avail the Youth the possibility of suggesting and presenting their views and ideas on ways of improving and achieving development strategies and agendas on Education, Security, Health, Agriculture, Infrastructure among others.

According to Hon Ogundoyin, the Constituents must be carried along and updated at all times , if political office holders must to continue to earn and win their trust.

” As a youth in political office, I must do something differently. The mandate was given to me by my people hence I must always make myself available to give account of my political stewardship” Hon Adebo Ogundoyin stressed.