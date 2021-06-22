One hundred students of Ibarapa East Local Government drawn from different Higher Institutions of learning have benefitted from the bursary support program initiated by the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin.

The presentation program held at Eruwa Town Hall was attended by leaders of various students bodies and political office holders.

Each of the one hundred students received ten thousand naira while three upcoming Hip-hop Artistes from Ibarapa East Local Government who performed at the occasion got a cash prize of fifty thousand naira each from the Speaker.

While presenting the bursary award to the students, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin said the gesture was his own small way of encouraging and promoting learning in his Constituency.

The Speaker assured that the education support program will be done quarterly to enable more Eruwa and Lanlate students in higher learning to benefit.

In his words ” In this 21 century, education plays an even more significant role in people’s lives. The economy of every country is now becoming knowledge based hence all hands must be on deck to support and promote education at all levels.

” We must support higher education because it provides competitive edge for people and this is why we are determined to make it a quarterly affair to enable us to reach out to as many students as possible” The Speaker said

He urged the students to be more focused and determined in order to achieve outstanding success in their academic pursuit.

” I was impressed by the beautiful and scintillating performance put up by the three upcoming Artistes from the zone invited to entertain guests at the presentation ceremony. To this end, we are also going to include discovering and promoting talents in different fields in our programs for the youth. ” The Speaker stressed.

According to him, other requests of the students including the provision and upgrading of facilities at various campuses in the zone, improving on the security of lives and properties and so on will be looked into.

The President, Federation of Eruwa Students Union, Com Adeleke Adesoji and that of the National Association Lanlate Students, Abegunde Roqeeb who appreciated the financial support from the Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly appealed to political office holders, Socio-Cultural organizations and corporate bodies to include more educational support programmes in their activities.

The one hundred beneficiaries of the bursary award were drawn from 25 Higher Institutions of learning across the country.