Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated a steering committee piloted by PDP elders forum to look into the various challenges confronting the party and reconcile aggrieved factions.

The committee comprising seven members was inaugurated at the government house and chaired by foremost PDP Stalwart, Saka Balogun.



Speaking during the inauguration, governor Makinde implored the committee to particularly consider some members of the party whose legitimate requests and expectations had not been met as well as address

various grievances and acrimony amongst party members inorder to forge a more united front.