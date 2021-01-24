Traditional rulers in Oyo, the Commissioner of Police in the state will hold a security meeting today, Sunday to deliberate on how to restore peace to Igangan in Ibarapaland.

Violence had erupted in Igangan on Friday after Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, a popular Yoruba freedom fighter stormed the area to carry out his eviction notice to Fulani herdsmen from the town.

He accused the herdsmen of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their cattle.

The Asigangan of Igangan, Oba Lasisi Adeoye said the Deputy Chairman of Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao, who is the Olugbon of Orile Igbon will lead traditional rulers in the meeting.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Ngozi Onadeko is expected to lead the police team including officers from the office of the Inspector General of Police.

Advertisement

It was also gathered that the police team and the monarchs would engage youths and talk to them to eschew violence.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah has called for the arrest of Igboho for the alleged assault on the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir.

Oyo State Chairman of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, said this while speaking with journalists in Ibadan on Saturday.

Mr. Jiji said many Fulani in the State were now living in fear while some of them had fled their homes to avoid attack.

He urged Yoruba and Fulani residents to allow peace to reign in Oyo state.

Advertisement

He said, “We are all Nigerians. We appreciate and love the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde for saying the truth. We need to join hands together to ensure we have a peaceful society. Our people are not happy and many of them are living in fear. Some had fled their homes.

“We want justice for Seriki Fulani. All those who perpetrated the evil must face the wrath of law.

They are not powerful than the government. Who is Sunday Igboho and why is he more powerful than government.?”