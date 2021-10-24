Oyo Jail break: Aregbesola promises to recapture all escaped inmates

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has vowed that the Federal government will pursue and recapture all inmates who escaped from the Abolongo Custodial centre in Oyo state.

The Minister gave the assurance while making an inspection visit to the facility.

He urged residents and people of the state not to desist from rendering any assistance to the escapee warning that doing such was against the law and could attract sanction.

He also advised the inmates to return to custody with the assurance that government will not prosecute them unlawfully escaping from the prison.

According to him “I’m assuring Nigerians that the Federal Government will pursue not just those who attacked our facility, but those who have escaped lawful custody.

“As at the last count, 446 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 392 still at large. We want to assure Nigerians that the service have an updated database of the escapees which includes their biometrics. We are sharing the database with all security agencies in the country including the Interpol, so those who escape our recapture efforts can be nabbed, he added.

“To those on the run, be assured you have nowhere to hide. You can run, but you can’t hide. We’ll fish you out! We are publishing details of those we escaped in the mass media so the public can assist in that effort.”

Also speaking during the inspection, the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, noted that so far, the service has successfully prevented internal jailbreaks in all her facilities.