The Oyo state government has modified the resumption date for primary 6, JSS 3 and SS 3 students in the state.

The Oyo state COVID-19 task force made the announcement on Tuesday, after it reviewed the state’s preparedness on the planned resumption of schools.

By the new arrangement primary 6, JSS 3 and SS3 students in the state will now resume on July 6.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa said the Commissioner for Education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye and experts from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) had been going around to determine compliance with the COVID-19 prevention protocols put in place by the schools.

Mr Adisa said “By the new arrangement, Teachers are to resume to the schools on Monday, June 29, 2020, while students in critical classes including Primary 6, JSS3 and SS3 will resume a week later on July 6, 2020.

“As of Monday, June 22, no fewer than 372 Heads of Schools have been trained by the EOC on the management of the COVID-19 containment procedures, while each of the schools is to appoint an Incident Manager, who will ensure compliance with the approved COVID-19 protocol.

“Each student is expected to wear face masks, while the schools are to prepare well laid out handwashing spots to guarantee regular washing of hands by the students and teachers.

“The Task Force also resolved that by July 15, the state government would have reviewed the situation with the schools and come to a conclusion whether the remaining classes would be able to resume or whether the students would have to wait to resume the new session in September 2020,” he said.

Meanwhile, community testing embarked upon by the state government has carried out a test on nearly 8,000 residents.

The community testing is currently going on in 10 locations, across the state, while testing would be regularly conducted from the secondary health centres located in the seven administrative zones of the state after the ongoing massive community testing exercise.