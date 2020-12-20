The Nigerian Police Katsina Coammand have confirmed the rescue of over 80 islamiya school students who were kidnapped by bandits in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer SP Gmbo Isah confirmed the rescue of the students in Mahuta town of Dandume local government through its social media handle on Saturday.

According to him the students were returning from Maulud celebrations at Unguwan Alkasim village when the bandits accosted them.

The bandits also rustled twelve (12) cows and many items during the attack.

Subsequently, the men of Puff Adder, the army and Vigilante group engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and rescued the kidnapped victims and items looted.

Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and recovery of their dead bodies.

Kidnapping for ransome is now order of the day in Katsina state despite the ongoing onslaught by the armed forces on the criminal groups.

The frequency of kidnapping and killings are worrisome even to the state government and the people a reason why many more question are being asked that most likely can not be answered.