Over 100 people benefit from Egbaland Humanitarian Devt Council free eye surgery

No fewer than 100 persons suffering from eyes defects in Egbaland will benefit from this year’s free eyes surgery sponsored by Egba Humanitarian Development Council.

The Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland made this known while receiving the first batch of the beneficiaries at his palace in Ake, Abeokuta.

In order to reduce the number of visually impaired persons in the society, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland through the Egba Humanitarian Development Council has embarked on screening, selection and sponsoring of surgery of those with eyes problems

The Chairman of the Humanitarian Development Council while appreciating the monarch informed those who have undergone surgery in one of their eyes and require the second ONE that the monarch has granted their request to take part in the second batch.

Representative of the beneficiaries said most of them were unable to see anything before they were screened and selected for the free surgery.

He noted that they have regained their sights and are very appreciative of the gesture.

Egbaland Humanitarian Development Council focuses on Health and Education with a plan of making life more abundance for the people of egbaland.