Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered a total lockdown in four local government areas of the state.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode in a statement on Saturday.

The affected local government areas include, Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East, and Atakumosa West.

The lockdown is expected to commence from Tuesday, July 7 for one week.

However, the relaxation in other areas of the state has been extended by two weeks.

Mrs Egbemode explained that the lockdown was arrived at in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

”Under the lockdown, there would be no vehicular movement within the affected areas. Only those on essential duties such as health,fire service, environmental officials, security personnel,power and water supply agencies,media and telecommunication officers will be allowed to move”.

Mrs. Egbemode also revealed that intra-state travel to and within the affected communities and to other parts of the State is banned during the period of the lockdown, warning that violators of the lockdown order will be severely dealt with.

“As you are all aware, the Federal Government, a few days ago lifted the ban on inter-state travel in the country. We have, therefore, lifted ours too. But our relaxation guidelines still subsists except for four local government areas, namely; Ilesa West, Ilesa East, Atakumosa West and Atakumosa East Local Government areas where we have now ordered a one-week lockdown, effective Tuesday, July 7.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our curfew will still run from 9pm to 5am daily in other parts of the state, except the locked down LGAs.

“To this end, we urge citizens and residents of the affected communities to take advantage of the hours between now and Monday to stock up provisions that will last them one week in the first instance.

“We have mandated and mobilised the state’s task force and security operatives to strictly enforce the measures.

“The decision to shut down a part of the state, though painful, is the only way to go if it must arrest further spread of the virus in the state,” she added.

The comissioner further stated that the ban on political, public, religious, and any kind of gatherings under whatever guise remains in force, while worship centres must adhere strictly to government’s guidelines guiding their re-opening.

Government will not hesitate to shut down any of the worship centres that violates our guidelines, she said.