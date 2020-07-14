Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on the international community to join forces to break the walls of secret ownership of corporate businesses.

He made this statement via a webinar to mark the 20th anniversary of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission with the theme, ‘Combating Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows: New Measures and Strategies’.

Professor Osinbajo says secrecy around corporate ownership is the main cause of under development in Nigeria and other countries, especially in Africa.

He added that in Nigeria, anonymous corporate ownership covers a multitude of sins including, conflict of interest, corruption, tax evasion, money laundering and terrorism financing.