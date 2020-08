Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has delivered remarks at a webinar by Wole Olanipekun & Co Justice Summit themed; Developing an Institutional Concept of Justice in Nigeria.

Other stakeholders from justice sector and leading industry players at the Webinar include Fidelis Oditah, past president, Lagos Court of Arbitration, Yemi Candide-Johnson, Brie Stevens-Hoare, past president, Commonwealth Lawyers Association, Boma Alabi, Co-founder, Lagos Business School, Pat Utomi and Bode Olanipekun.