Victor Osimhen’s s profile has continued to rise after the Nigeria forward was voted Player of the season by French Ligue 1 club Lille.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes before the season in France was aborted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Osimhen was also named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season. The 21-year-old joined Lille from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last summer.

The former Wolfsburg striker has been linked with a move away from Lille following an impressive debut campaign in France.

Clubs in England, Italy and Spain are swirling around the talented forward and will look to prize him away from Lille this summer.