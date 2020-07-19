Lille striker, Victor Osimhen has reportedly rejected offers from Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United with a move to Napoli looking likely for the Nigerian.

Reports emerged on Friday that Liverpool and Manchester United were both interested in the forward after a great debut season in the French Ligue.

Napoli are favourites to sign Osimhen, with reports indicating that the club have agreed an €81m-deal with Lille to sign the 21-year-old.

The deal, if completed, would make the striker the most expensive player in Africa, ahead of Nicolas Pepe, who joined Arsenal from Lille last summer for €72m.