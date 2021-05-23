Asisat Oshoala, a Super Falcons and Barcelona striker, has been named the greatest Nigerian female player of all time, according to Completesports.com.

After the results of a poll published on CAF’s women’s verified Twitter handle, Oshoala was named the greatest female player to emerge from Nigeria.

She defeated legendary Nigerian female stars Mercy Akide, Perpetual Nkwocha, and Cynthia Uwak.

Following the results of the polls, Oshoala received 53% of the vote, Nkwocha received 31%, Akide received 14%, and Uwak received 1%.

Oshoala was part of the Barcelona side that clinched a first ever UEFA Women’s Champions League title.

She came on in the second half in the 4-0 win against Chelsea in Gothenburg, Sweden.

She had earlier helped her Spanish club win the country’s women’s topflight.