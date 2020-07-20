The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has asked the people of Edo state and party faithful to forgive him over his choice for the 2016 candidate of the party.

Mr. Oshiomhole made the appeal in his home town, Iyahmo in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state during a rally organized by his supporters.

He said the Governorship election is going to be issue-based between his party, the APC, and the ruling party PDP, promising to lead the campaigns in the state.

He also advised his supporters and supporters of the APC not to be deterred by the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee, urging them to remain strong and work for the victory of the party on the 19th September.