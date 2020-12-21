Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has sworn in two commissioners, Joseph Ngbea and Ojema Ojotu, as well as special adviser and members of the judicial service commission

He also presented Staff of Office to a first Class Chief of Eneno, Och’ Eneno II, His Royal Highness, George Edeh.

Governor Ortom appealed to the new cabinet members and members of the judicial service commission as well as the traditional rulers to take their new assignments with total commitment and patriotism to ensure success of his administration.

“It is our expectation that the new Hon. Commissioners, Adviser, Members of the Judicial Service Commission and our Royal Father will take their new assignments with total commitment and patriotism as these are crucial for their success,” Governor Ortom stated.

Governor Ortom said his administration is determined to put in place a Youth Commission as demanded by the youth during their summit, saying leadership of the youth would meet with the State Executive Council early next year to work out a blueprint for the establishment of the commission.

The Governor had earlier commissioned vehicles for distribution to traditional rulers and some qualified government appointees through Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State.