Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has initiated a peace meeting between officials of the Tactical Air Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi, and stakeholders from Ugondo community to find ways of resolving long-standing land controversy.

The Governor appealed to the Tactical Air Command to concede 350 hectares of land from the 4,000 hectares housing the command to Ugondo Community to permanently end the age-long land dispute between the Command and the host community.