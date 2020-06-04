The Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed the release of former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from its custody. The spokesperson of the service, Augustine Chukwudi Njoku confirmed the development.

“Orji Uzor Kalu has been released in accordance with the order of court for his release.

“He was released without delay as soon as the order of court was served on the custodial officials,” he stated.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Kalu after his lead counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) moved the application seeking his release.

He was convicted and sentenced for 12 years imprisonment on 39-count charges of money laundering to the tune of N7.6 billion when he was governor between 1999 and 2007.