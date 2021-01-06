Colleagues have announced the death of star Yoruba actress, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi, She was 60.

President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, confirmed her death on Tuesday night in a message this morning.

“She died last night sir,” Mr Latin said.

Another senior TAMPAN member Tunde Ola-Yusuff also announced her death in a Facebook post.

“She left without a goodbye.

Advertisement

Really a shock on everyone.

Iya Oosa, may God rest your Soul among the righteous,” Ola Yusuff wrote.

The late Folake Aremu popularly known for her role in the epic series Arelu in the 80’s as Orisabunmi was married to another actor Jimoh Aliu, popularly known as Aworo.

The two separated long before Aworo died on September 17, 2020.