Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on President Buhari and the Police Service Commission to recruit more police personnel as well as increase funding to the Nigeria Police Commands across the country.

He made the call following the commencement of operations by the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps.

Governor Akeredolu said new policies have to be developed and water tight strategies adopted which are capable of arresting crimes even before they occur.

Governor Akeredolu spoke in Akure at the Passing-Out Ceremony of the Pioneer Amotekun Corps Officers in the State.

He assured the people that thuggery and criminality would not be allowed during the conduct of the local government elections on August 22 and governorship election on October 10.

The Governor said no criminal element would be allowed to trouble the relative peace being enjoyed in the State as the Amotekun Corps begins operation.

Governor Akeredolu charged traditional rulers in the State to cooperate with the Amotekun Corps and provide them all neccessary assistance.

He urged other Governors in the South West to join the crusade in community policing saying community policing was the best way to tackle crimes.