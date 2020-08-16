The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has charged government at all levels to ensure that affordable houses are provided for Nigerians across the country.

He stated this at his induction as the Chairman of BSTAN Group; an Abuja Based business conglomerate majorly involved in massive real estate activities.

The Ooni lamented that a lot of Nigerians are living in unbefitting apartments while several others are homeless.

He wants Nigerians, the organized private sector, and government at all levels to adopt modern ways of building and construction towards nation-building. He also called on all concerned stakeholders in the housing sector to work hard towards ensuring proper housing plans in the country.

“When you look at some parts of the country, you will realize that most houses are built without proper planning which made adequate spacing needed for peaceful coexistence difficult.

“With this BSTAN Group, I am sure that houses will be built in a proper way that it is being done globally. I am aware of the company’s ability to perform optimally and I can assure everyone that something good is happening.” The Ooni noted.

The group’s GMD/CEO, Engr. Becky Olubukola expressed the firm’s ability to build modern houses at a relatively low cost. She said they would immediately after the induction of the monarch commence a Southwest project to provide housing for people.

According to her, in the last two years, the company has provided over 25, 000 houses across the country and are presently building 12, 000 projects across the country.

“Our target is to build 500,000 modern and well-planned houses across the South West part of the country and we’re beginning with Ile-Ife. Engr Becky said.