The Indigenous People of ‘Onicha’ in Onitsha, Anambra state have launched a security outfit codenamed ‘Onicha Ado’ to protect the people of the Southeast from herdsmen attack.

The launching/presentation of security vehicles and customised motorcycles of the newly established Community Vigilante Unit was held on Saturday 20th March 2021 at Ime-Obi Eze Onicha.

The historic event which took place at the palace of His Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) had the presence of Ndi-chie Onitsha, Chief Mike Areh (Edegbobogaga) Hon. Nwaeze Tony Nwora, Sir Andy Ekweogwu PG Onitsha improvement Union, Hon. Nwachi Obianwu, Hon. Eloka Egbunike SSA to the Governor, Hon. Martin Obika (Obataobie) Chairman of APGA in Onitsha North, Mr Mike Okaka, Mr. Charbel of R&S Lotto, Hon. Ugonwanne among others

Alfred Achebe appreciated Hon. Patrick Agha Mba, Hon. Nwaeze Tony Nwora, Mr Ifeajuna Arinze Hon. Barr Abk Offiah, Hon Eloka Egbunike among others indigenous sons, daughters and residents of Onitsha for their immense contributions to the progress of this noble security project and Onitsha Community at Large.

Agbogidi noted that security is everyone business and pointed out how the vehicles, motorcycles and other security gadgets will help the activities of the security network and improve security in Onitsha.

The chairman, Agha Mba in his speech appreciated Agbogidi for all his support and for given the youths of Onitsha sense of belonging.