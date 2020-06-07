A Senior lecturer at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Dr Gilbert Ibitola hasreportedly slumped and died.

The lecturer, aged 58, died in his apartment.

His mysterious death has sent fear and anxiety across the campus.

According to family sources, the deceased lecturer was not sick before the unfortunate incident.

His demise was confirmed by the institution’s branch the Academic Staff Union of Universities .

According to a statement issued by the Chairman of the institution ASUU chapter, Dr Dipo Akomolafe, the deceased, who was of the Department of Physical Sciences, died on Friday.