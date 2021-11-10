Breaking News

Ondo Timber Traders protest closure of forests by state govt

Members of the Timber Traders Organisation in Ondo state have protested against the closure of the forests by the state government.

The aggrieved timber traders marched through major streets of Akure to express their displeasure against government’s action.

Recall that the state government had three months ago shut all forests in the state.

The protesters who were armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, urged the state government to rescind its decision.

They marched to the Governor’s office, stressing that the closure of the forest has rendered them jobless.

