Prominent Politicians from Ondo South Senatorial District have declared their support for the second term ambition of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Rising from a meeting in Ore, Odigbo local government of the state, they resolved to work assiduously to ensure Mr. Akeredolu is reelected for a second term in office.

The meeting which was attended by political appointees and leaders from the six local councils in the senatorial district also resolved to mobilise support for the governor at the grassroots.

They described Mr. Akeredolu as a performer who has brought rapid development to the senatorial district and specially commended him for constructing a flyover and industrial hub in the area.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa and others who spoke on behalf of other leaders, said they are prepared for any mode of primary election adopted.