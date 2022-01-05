Ondo govt intervenes in management, Workers’ face-off

The Ondo State Government has waded into the crisis rocking the state owned polytechnic over unpaid salaries and suspension of union activities

Workers of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo had resumed their suspended strike on Wednesday following the management’s failure to pay them 13 months salary arrears.

But the the state government at a meeting with the labour leaders of the institution, directed that the management to look for ways to pay the workers salary.

The Special Adviser to the Ondo state governor on Union matters, Dare Aragbaye while addressing reporters, said the management has been directed to lift the suspension placed on Union matters

The Rector of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Gani Ogundahunsi, said over two months salaries have been paid to the aggrieved workers in January