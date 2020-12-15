Impeached Deputy Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Ogundeji Iroju has challenged his impeachment in court.

Mr Iroju has filed a suit challenging what he termed his illegal removal.

He was impeached November 24 over gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the House.

The resolution was signed by twenty members of the house in line with the Standing Order of the House.

He was replaced by deputy Speaker, Samuel Aderoboye.

Addressing reporters, Iroju said he approached the court to challenge the illegality perpetrated by the the leadership of the house.