Ondo boat accident: Four dead, nineteen injured- NSCDC

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has confirmed the death of four persons in a boat accident in Ilaje and Irele Local Government Areas recently.

19 persons also sustained serious injuries in the boat mishap.

This information was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olufemi Omole on Sunday, in Akure, the state capital.

The state Commandant of the Corps, Hameed Abodunrin, in the statement expressed worry over the carefree attitude of the waterways travellers towards safety measures.

He said the victims died in the mishaps due to their failure to put on their life jackets.

He declared that the command is ready to arrest boat or ferry transporters and their passengers who violate safety rules on waterways.

He said, ” A boat mishap at Ilaje Local Government Area claimed the life of one passenger leaving 15 others wounded as a result of over speeding and refusal to use life jackets.

“Also there was an occurrence when a speed boat left Ugbonla for Igbenefa in Ilaje LGA and encountered a collision with a bigger wooden boat from on the high sea in the night, leading to the death of a passenger while four others were terribly injured.”